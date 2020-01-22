Take the pledge to vote

Women, Children Gather Outside Supreme Court to Protest Against Citizenship Law ahead of Hearing

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of pleas seeking to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Updated:January 22, 2020, 7:49 AM IST
File photo of Supreme Court.

New Delhi Around 20 women along with children gathered outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday night to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ahead of the hearing on the contentious law in the apex court.

The protesters squatted at the front gate of the Supreme Court, following which police dispersed them from the area, a police official said.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of pleas seeking to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, which had issued notice to the Centre on December 18 on various pleas is likely to hear a batch of 143 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

