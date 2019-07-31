Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Women Commission Chief Meets UP Governor, Demands Unnao Rape Victim be Airlifted to Delhi for Treatment

Delhi Commission for Women chief Maliwal also demanded that legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping the woman at his residence in 2017 when she was a minor, be expelled from the assembly and the BJP.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Women Commission Chief Meets UP Governor, Demands Unnao Rape Victim be Airlifted to Delhi for Treatment
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday. (Credits: Twitter-Swati Maliwal)
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday and urged her to ensure the Unnao rape victim is airlifted to Delhi for treatment.

The rape victim's car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli district on Sunday. Her two family members were killed and she and her lawyer suffered critical injuries and are undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital. The family has alleged there was a conspiracy behind the road accident.

Maliwal also demanded that legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping the woman, now 19, at his residence in 2017 when she was a minor, be expelled from the assembly and the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said the MLA was suspended from the party "long back" following the rape accusation, and his status remains the same.

The party, however, has not given the date when this suspension took place.

Sengar, a political strongman and four-time MLA, represents the Bangermau assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested on April 13 last year in connection with the 2017 rape case.

The jailed MLA and nine others were booked for murder on Monday, a day after the road accident.

On Tuesday, the Centre handed over the probe to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government. The CBI has booked Sengar and 10 others on murder charges in the road accident case, officials said on Wednesday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram