Women Conductors Set to Debut on 100 New Gurugram Buses from Next Month

Women conductors will be seen in Gurgaon buses from next month.The Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA) has taken the decision to empower women. It is an extension of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, V Uma Shankar, the CEO of the GDMA said.The hiring of women conductors is just like pilot project and once the trail gets successful their numbers will be increased in future, Shankar said. The women conductors will be known as customer service agent. They will work only in the day time, he said.GDMA is going to launch 100 busses on the roads in Gurgaon on August 1, which will run on 11 different routes in the city. Therefore, the authority has started the process of recruiting 570 drivers and conductors.We have floated the tender to run the busses and two companies have shown interest to work. These two companies will hire 285 drivers and conductors each, including 50 women conductors, Shankar said.The official added that the introduction of 100 new busses will improve public transportation infrastructure in the city. Passengers will not have to wait for more than 5 minutes at the scheduled stop after the buses' frequency is enhanced.At present, 120 low floor, standard and AC buses of Haryana are running on different routes in Delhi NCR operated by male drivers and conductors.