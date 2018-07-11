English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Women Conductors Set to Debut on 100 New Gurugram Buses from Next Month
The women conductors will be known as customer service agent. They will work only in the day time.
Image for representation only
Gurgaon: Women conductors will be seen in Gurgaon buses from next month.
The Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA) has taken the decision to empower women. It is an extension of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, V Uma Shankar, the CEO of the GDMA said.
The hiring of women conductors is just like pilot project and once the trail gets successful their numbers will be increased in future, Shankar said. The women conductors will be known as customer service agent. They will work only in the day time, he said.
GDMA is going to launch 100 busses on the roads in Gurgaon on August 1, which will run on 11 different routes in the city. Therefore, the authority has started the process of recruiting 570 drivers and conductors.
We have floated the tender to run the busses and two companies have shown interest to work. These two companies will hire 285 drivers and conductors each, including 50 women conductors, Shankar said.
The official added that the introduction of 100 new busses will improve public transportation infrastructure in the city. Passengers will not have to wait for more than 5 minutes at the scheduled stop after the buses' frequency is enhanced.
At present, 120 low floor, standard and AC buses of Haryana are running on different routes in Delhi NCR operated by male drivers and conductors.
Also Watch
The Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA) has taken the decision to empower women. It is an extension of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, V Uma Shankar, the CEO of the GDMA said.
The hiring of women conductors is just like pilot project and once the trail gets successful their numbers will be increased in future, Shankar said. The women conductors will be known as customer service agent. They will work only in the day time, he said.
GDMA is going to launch 100 busses on the roads in Gurgaon on August 1, which will run on 11 different routes in the city. Therefore, the authority has started the process of recruiting 570 drivers and conductors.
We have floated the tender to run the busses and two companies have shown interest to work. These two companies will hire 285 drivers and conductors each, including 50 women conductors, Shankar said.
The official added that the introduction of 100 new busses will improve public transportation infrastructure in the city. Passengers will not have to wait for more than 5 minutes at the scheduled stop after the buses' frequency is enhanced.
At present, 120 low floor, standard and AC buses of Haryana are running on different routes in Delhi NCR operated by male drivers and conductors.
Also Watch
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- I May be a Soft Target, But I Don't See Myself as a Victim, Says Sunny Leone
- Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Juventus From Real Madrid in 100 Million Euro Transfer
- Serena Williams Survives Scare to Make 11th Wimbledon Semi-final
- Congress Man Files Complaint Against Netflix's Sacred Games for 'Insulting' Rajiv Gandhi
- Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000