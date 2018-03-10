Women Employees of UP CM Helpline Claim They Were Locked Up for Protest Over Salaries

Female employees of the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s free helpline 1076 have alleged that they were tortured and locked up for protesting against non-payment of salaries for last four months.On Friday, more than 10 female employees fainted during their stir at their office in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area. The employees were taken to nearby Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment.A female staffer alleged that they were not allowed to punch their cards when they entered office at 7am on Friday and were told to mark attendance on a paper to which they protested. “We told them to give our salaries and we would leave. The officials took us into a room for negotiation but locked us in,” she said.Speaking to News18, SHO of Vibhuti Khand, Satyendra Kumar Rai, said, “We received a call around 7.30am from a woman who said that around 100 women employees of the CM helpline were locked in a room and some had consumed a substance. We immediately reached the spot and opened the room. One Shalu Yadav had fainted, while Shama, Shalini, and Shivani had vomited. We took them to RML Hospital.”The employees had also met UP Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar last on Friday and were promised disbursal of their salaries. The girls alleged that their trainer and supervisor Anurag and Ashutosh tried to make them sign on a piece of paper. The telecallers also claimed that two-days ago, they had informed SHO Rai about the matter.However, the project head of the call centre, Dhruv Mishra said that the salaries had been deposited into the account of all employees on February 8. “We have 1,200 employees working in three shifts. Only some have problems because of bank issues,” said Mishra.