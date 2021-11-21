Women Employees Who Adopt Kids Will Now Get 6-Month Maternity Leave: K’taka Transport Dept

Women who became mothers by adopting a child can now avail of the maternity leave of 180 days on par with women who gave birth to their kids, according to a new order passed by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

So far, adoptive parents would avail of their other leaves, and if the mother already has two children, she was not able to use this facility.

The order, passed by managing director Shivayogi C Kalasad on November 17, stated that the six-month leave can be availed of within the first year of adoption or before the child turns one, whichever comes first.

The KSRTC’s order is in line with the state government’s order passed in February 2020, which stated that adoptive parents could avail of maternity leaves of 180 days and paternity leave of 15 days.

The KSRTC hasn’t allotted paternity leaves yet. But for an adoptive mother to be treated on par with biological mothers is an important step in itself, which has been widely welcomed by the staffers.

“I lost this maternity leave benefit when I adopted a child a year ago. I had a very hard time making time for my baby. I used up all my pending leaves and even opted for leave without pay. At least this new order will prove beneficial for future mothers. This definitely was high time that something like this came up,” said a KSRTC staff member, who didn’t want to be named.

Another official from the department said, “We have only followed the government’s earlier order in our department now. Hope this helps women to bond with their kids and vice-versa.”

A third official, who recalled spending his leaves when his child was born, hopes that paternity leaves are also approved. “Just like other jobs, transport department jobs are stressful. “They drain you physically as well. Let’s hope even paternity leave gets approved sooner.”

