Women From Odisha Village Protect Forest Resources; 'Inspiration for Everyone' Says Officer

Hundreds of women from about 14 women’s self-help groups in the village have met to decide how to protect their villages’ forests and wildlife. According to their decision, the villagers are holding awareness rallies and holding sticks to guard the forest. The woman’s efforts are being hailed everywhere. This can be seen in the village of Nukhuripada in the Bantala forest in the Anugul forest division of the Anugul District.

More than 1,500 people from about 300 families live in the village. A forest protection committee has been formed in the village since 2008. But before the committee could get into action, the Nukhuripada Samiti was merged with the neighbouring village forest protection committee.

As a result, the villagers of Nukhuripada were guarding the forest but could not get any help and development work from the forest department. So the villagers have repeatedly complained to the then departmental officials that their forests should be handed over to them and a special forest protection committee be formed. But to no avail.

The women of the village came forward to take away their rights and protect their forests. Range officials and Forrester were invited to a meeting. Then came the forest protection campaign. The Forest Department has also taken steps to form a special forest protection committee for the Nukhuripada village under the law.

Bismita Sahu and Kumudini Sahoo said, “We are the members of the forest protection committee. We do not depend on the government or others. We are doing awareness programmes in different areas.”

The forest is about four km from the village. Wild elephants are also seen regularly there. However, in the morning, women go out into the forest with sticks in their hands, without fear of danger because of their strong desire and will to protect the forest, keeping a close eye on thieves.

Six to seven women go to the forest daily.

Local villager Krupasindhu Sahu said, “Women are doing an excellent job to protect our forests.” Bantala Forest Officer of the Angugul District said, “The forest protection committee is doing an excellent job. The Nukhuripada village women’s forest protection campaign will inspire everyone.”

