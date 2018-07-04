English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Women Govt Employees in Maharashtra to Get 180 Days' Paid Leave for Child Care
They will be able take this leave until their children turn 18.The same leave can be availed of by a male employee too if his wife is dead and if he has children who are under 18.
Representative Image
Nagpur:The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to provide a total of 180 days' paid leave to women government employees to look after the children in the course
of service.
They will be able take this leave until their children turn 18.The same leave can be availed of by a male employee too if his wife is dead and if he has children who are under 18.
The decision was taken in today's cabinet meeting, said finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.
Among other things, women employees would find this facility helpful when their children are in class 10th or 12th, said an official.
Women (or male, as the case may be) employees will be able to demand this leave thrice a year
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
