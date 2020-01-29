Women Groups in Lucknow Begin Door-to-door Campaign to Garner Support for Anti-CAA Protest at Ghanta Ghar

Lucknow: At a time when the BJP has romped up its efforts to garner support for the new citizenship law, women groups in Lucknow too have stepped up their efforts to reach to more people and make them aware about the ‘ill-effects’ of the controversial law and to garner support for the sit-in protest at Ghantaghar.

As the women protest at Lucknow’s iconic clock tower against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued for 13th day on Tuesday, members of All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) began an outreach programme. The group of women from AIDWA went on a door-to-door campaign in Old Lucknow area on Tuesday and distributed pamphlets which carried information about why the protest were going on at Ghantaghar against the CAA and NRC.

“We want to reach out to the common people and inform them about the ill-effects of these controversial laws and how they are against our Constitution,” AIDWA office bearer Madhu Garg said. Some of the protesting women at Ghantaghar also joined the AIDWA members in their door-to-door campaign.

One of the protesters, who joined the AIDWA group in the outreach programme said that they are trying to educate people in the vicinity on the ‘myths related to the CAA and NRC’.

“The exercise has proved to be efficient as we can see an increase in the number of women at the protest site. Earlier, there were only a handful of people during night at the protest, but now hundreds of women are coming and spending their nights at Ghantaghar,” one of the protesters said.

