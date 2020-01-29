Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Women Groups in Lucknow Begin Door-to-door Campaign to Garner Support for Anti-CAA Protest at Ghanta Ghar

The group went on a door-to-door campaign in Old Lucknow area and distributed pamphlets which carried information about why the protest were going on at Ghanta Ghar against the CAA and NRC.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 29, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Women Groups in Lucknow Begin Door-to-door Campaign to Garner Support for Anti-CAA Protest at Ghanta Ghar
Women and children at Lucknow's Husainabad Clock Tower to protest against CAA on Monday (News18.com)

Lucknow: At a time when the BJP has romped up its efforts to garner support for the new citizenship law, women groups in Lucknow too have stepped up their efforts to reach to more people and make them aware about the ‘ill-effects’ of the controversial law and to garner support for the sit-in protest at Ghantaghar.

As the women protest at Lucknow’s iconic clock tower against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued for 13th day on Tuesday, members of All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) began an outreach programme. The group of women from AIDWA went on a door-to-door campaign in Old Lucknow area on Tuesday and distributed pamphlets which carried information about why the protest were going on at Ghantaghar against the CAA and NRC.

“We want to reach out to the common people and inform them about the ill-effects of these controversial laws and how they are against our Constitution,” AIDWA office bearer Madhu Garg said. Some of the protesting women at Ghantaghar also joined the AIDWA members in their door-to-door campaign.

One of the protesters, who joined the AIDWA group in the outreach programme said that they are trying to educate people in the vicinity on the ‘myths related to the CAA and NRC’.

“The exercise has proved to be efficient as we can see an increase in the number of women at the protest site. Earlier, there were only a handful of people during night at the protest, but now hundreds of women are coming and spending their nights at Ghantaghar,” one of the protesters said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram