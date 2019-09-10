Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Women Hailing from Other States Married in Assam Excluded from NRC, Says Mukul Sangma

Mukul Sangma, a former CM, also urged the state government to help those women who were originally from Meghalaya but married to residents of Assam and did not find their names in the NRC.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Women Hailing from Other States Married in Assam Excluded from NRC, Says Mukul Sangma
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...

Shillong: Senior Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Tuesday claimed that the final NRC has left out all the Indian women who had come to Assam as brides from other states of the country.

Sangma, a former chief minister, also urged the state government to help those women who were originally from Meghalaya but married to residents of Assam and did not find their names in the National Register of Citizens.

"All brides who were from other states have been excluded. Brides born in West Bengal, Nagaland, Bihar and Meghalaya were excluded from the NRC," he said during a

discussion in the Assembly.

The saddest thing about exercise is genuine Indian citizens have been left out, the leader of the opposition in Meghalaya Assembly said adding that he received frantic calls from such victims in Assam.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said he has spoken to his counterpart in Assam over the exclusion of women hailing from Meghalaya and married in Assam.

The final NRC was published on August 31 excluding over 19 lakh people.

Sangma asked the government to be on guard so that no foreigner could infiltrate into the state. Conrad K Sangma admitted that outsiders were detected trying to enter the state without valid documents.

He said the police have detected and sent back 223 people recently from various infiltration checkpoints set up across the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram