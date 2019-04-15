English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Women Helpers Assault 3-year-old in Hyderabad School, Insert Stones in Private Parts
A case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Hyderabad: A three-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by two women helpers at a private pre-school in Madhapur area here, police said Sunday.
According to a complaint filed by the child's mother with Madhapur police on April 10, the women helpers inserted stones in her daughter's private parts, they said. A case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, police said.
The girl was sent for medical examination and based on preliminary report, there is no evidence of sexual assault, a police official said.
However, a detailed investigation is underway and a hunt has been launched to trace the two women helpers, he added.
