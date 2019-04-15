SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Women Helpers Assault 3-year-old in Hyderabad School, Insert Stones in Private Parts

A case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2019, 7:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Women Helpers Assault 3-year-old in Hyderabad School, Insert Stones in Private Parts
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Hyderabad: A three-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by two women helpers at a private pre-school in Madhapur area here, police said Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by the child's mother with Madhapur police on April 10, the women helpers inserted stones in her daughter's private parts, they said. A case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, police said.

The girl was sent for medical examination and based on preliminary report, there is no evidence of sexual assault, a police official said.

However, a detailed investigation is underway and a hunt has been launched to trace the two women helpers, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram