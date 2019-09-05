Take the pledge to vote

'Women in Live-in Relations Akin to Concubine': Rajasthan Rights Panel's Shocker as it Demands Ban

It said since women in live-in relationships are not able to secure their fundamental rights, it was the duty of the state government and activists to run awareness campaigns against such cohabitation outside marital boundaries.

News18.com

September 5, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
'Women in Live-in Relations Akin to Concubine': Rajasthan Rights Panel's Shocker as it Demands Ban
Representative image.
Jaipur: Ruling that women in live-in relationships are "akin to concubines", the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission has demanded that the state government enact a law against live-in relationships to secure the rights of a woman to live a "dignified life" in society.

Live-in relationships should be prohibited and women in such relationships are "akin to concubines", said the chief of Rajasthan Human Rights commission on Wednesday.

A bench of the State Human Rights Commission, comprising justices Prakash Tatia and Mahesh Chandra Sharma, sent a recommendation letter in this regard to the chief secretary and the additional chief secretary (Home Department), urging the state to enact a law and also request the Centre to follow suit.

In live-in relationships, a woman has to sacrifice her right to a dignified life, it said. The commission added that it had invited suggestions from stakeholders, including police and the civil society, on whether a law be enacted to provide security to women in live-in relationships.

It said since women in live-in relationships are not able to secure their fundamental rights, it was the duty of the state government and human right activists to run awareness campaigns against such cohabitation outside marital boundaries.

It is the duty of the state and the central governments to take immediate steps and prohibit live-in relationships by enacting a law, the bench added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
