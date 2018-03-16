Women Officers Write Letter Alleging Harassment at Kerala Excise Department

A group of women civil excise officials in Kerala have written a letter alleging that they were being sexually abused at workplace by male officials.The anonymous letter is addressed to excise commisisoner Rishi Raj Singh and copies have been sent to the Chief Minister, Excise Minister, State Human Rights Commission and the Women's Commission.The women said that they are writing the anonymous letter fearing further harassment by the officials. The letter states that they are being subjected to several forms of abuses. "Male officials approach us with the 'wrong look'.We have been subjected to sexual abuse by senior officials in the department.We are forced to work with officials in range offices who consume alcohol from morning to night."The female employees women said that sometimes they are called to the office late in the night and without any security. "Many offices don't have toilets for women. Many districts have no functioning grievance redressal mechanisms.There is no one to hear us out," the letter added.The state human rights commission has sought a report from the excise commissioner Excise commissioner Rishi Raj Singh said that the letter does not mention any specific instance. "As no specific instances have been mentioned it becomes difficult to conduct an inquiry. I have asked the deputy commissioners to submit a report," the officer said.Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala raised the issue in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday demanding a probe by a woman IPS officer. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a decision will be taken in consultation with the excise commissioner. ​