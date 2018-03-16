GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Women Officers Write Letter Alleging Harassment at Kerala Excise Department

The women said that they are writing the anonymous letter fearing further harassment by the officials. The letter states that they are being subjected to several forms of abuses.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:March 16, 2018, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Women Officers Write Letter Alleging Harassment at Kerala Excise Department
Picture for representation.
Thiruvananthapuram: A group of women civil excise officials in Kerala have written a letter alleging that they were being sexually abused at workplace by male officials.

The anonymous letter is addressed to excise commisisoner Rishi Raj Singh and copies have been sent to the Chief Minister, Excise Minister, State Human Rights Commission and the Women's Commission.

The women said that they are writing the anonymous letter fearing further harassment by the officials. The letter states that they are being subjected to several forms of abuses. "Male officials approach us with the 'wrong look'.We have been subjected to sexual abuse by senior officials in the department.We are forced to work with officials in range offices who consume alcohol from morning to night."

The female employees women said that sometimes they are called to the office late in the night and without any security. "Many offices don't have toilets for women. Many districts have no functioning grievance redressal mechanisms.There is no one to hear us out," the letter added.

The state human rights commission has sought a report from the excise commissioner Excise commissioner Rishi Raj Singh said that the letter does not mention any specific instance. "As no specific instances have been mentioned it becomes difficult to conduct an inquiry. I have asked the deputy commissioners to submit a report," the officer said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala raised the issue in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday demanding a probe by a woman IPS officer. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a decision will be taken in consultation with the excise commissioner. ​

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES