Women Perform 'Havan', Pray for Rollback of CAA as Stir at Clock Tower in Lucknow Enters 6th day

Lucknow: A day after lawyers vowed to protect the Constitution at the iconic Clock Tower in Lucknow, a group of women reach the protest site on Wednesday and performed a ‘havan’, praying for the rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act that was recently passed by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in Parliament.

The protest against new law and proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens at the Husainabad Clock Tower, popular as the ‘Ghantaghar’, entered sixth day on Wednesday and swelled to thousands after being started by a handful of mostly Muslim women last week.

Amid heavy security arrangements, the Hindu women who came out in support of the protesters performed the ‘havan’ and prayed that the government withdraws the controversial act that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring countries.

The women chanted mantras and prayed for ‘sadbuddhi’ (good sense) to prevail over members of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, over 400 women taking part in the protest, similar to the month-long agitation by women in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, observed roza (fast) on Wednesday. In the evening, ‘iftar’ was also held after which the evening namaz was offered at the protest site.

The lawyers came back to the site and expressed their solidarity with the women protesters. On Tuesday, they had read from the Constitution and promised to uphold its principles till their breath.

On Tuesday, anti-CAA protesters, who have been staging a stir in Prayagraj for the last eight days, found support from seers at the ongoing Magh Mela. The priests too had performed a ‘hawan’ praying for the government to roll back the controversial law.

The seers, who are on a ‘kalpvas’ at Sangam, termed the new law as divisive and said a ‘Buddhi Shuddhi Yajna’ for the government will be performed soon.

The priests, who were reportedly from the Udaseen Akhada in Madhya Pradesh, visited the protesters at Mansoor Ali Park on Monday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.