1-min read

Women to Get Free Rides in MoBus in Odisha Tomorrow

More than 30 per cent guides of the agency are women who are promoting the public transport brand 'MO BUS' (my bus) in the capital region, CRUT general manager Dipti Mahapatro said.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
Women to Get Free Rides in MoBus in Odisha Tomorrow
File photo of Mo Buses.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to offer free ride to women passengers travelling in "MoBus" on International Women's Day on Sunday, an official said.

More than 30 per cent guides of the agency are women who are promoting the public transport brand "MO BUS" (my bus) in the capital region, CRUT general manager Dipti Mahapatro said.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, women can avail free rides in MoBus. There will be no charge for them on that day," she said.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8.

Currently, the urban transport authority is having a fleet of 200 buses, a statement added

