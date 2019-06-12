English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Women to Steer Chandrayaan 2 Mission
ISRO chairman K Sivan said the women scientists have played major roles in previous satellite launches and projects.
Pictures of the modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.
Bengaluru: Chandrayaan 2 will be India’s first interplanetary mission to be steered by two women — project director M Vanitha and mission director Ritu Karidhal.
Announcing July 15 as the launch date for the ambitious mission, ISRO chairman K Sivan told reporters that women scientists have played major roles in previous satellite launches and projects.
Chandrayaan 2 is just the third time that ISRO is embarking on an outer space exploration mission — after Chandrayaan 1 and Mars Orbiter Mission — and women have made their mark here as well.
"We only looked at the most fit person for the job, and it so happened that it was women here. It didn't make a difference for us...," he said.
In fact, 30% of the Chandrayaan 2 team are women, he announced.
