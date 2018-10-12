English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Women Who Dare to Visit Sabarimala Will be Ripped In Half, Warns Malayalam Actor
Kollam Thulasi, who was addressing a rally organised by the BJP to protest against the Supreme Court verdict, said real devotees could not accept the age-old custom being broken.
Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi . (Twitter/ANI)
Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi on Friday threatened to rip into two women entering the Sabarimala temple, saying one half would be thrown at the chief minister’s office and the other sent to Delhi.
Thulasi, who was addressing a rally organised by the BJP to protest against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women aged between 10 and 50 years entry into the shrine, said real devotees could not accept the age-old custom being broken.
The Supreme Court, on September 28, gave a landmark judgment to lift the ban on entry of women into the Sabarimala shrine. Ever since the verdict, Kerala has witnessed massive protests across the state, with several devotees — including women — refusing to enter the temple.
The Congress, BJP and various Hindu organisations have also taken to the streets, demanding that the state government file a review petition against the verdict.
The resistance to the Supreme Court verdict was also evident in the U-turn made by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which had earlier told the high court that there would be 100 new toilet facilities painted in pink along with changing rooms for women.
The board has now made it clear that no such amenities will be provided to the women devotees. This change in decision has come after a meeting of board members of the TDB. Most of the members of the board were reportedly not in favour of letting women of all age groups enter the shrine and therefore have considered a change of plans.
