Women Will Be In Vanguard Of Local Self Governance Once Civic Polls Are Held In Pondy: Bedi

Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi cut an optimistic note on Saturday that women will be in the vanguard of local self governance once civic polls are held in the union territory. She said in a video message to people that Puducherry and its outlying regions would have five municipalities, 10 commune panchayats and 98 village panchayats, which would together have more than 800 wards.

“One third representation would be available for women in the civic bodies, women would therefore be in vanguard of local self governance and Puducherry as awhole is in for an amazing change in the coming years,” she said adding that right kind of women leadership would also be available. Bedi pointed out that once the civic bodies had elected representatives there might be no need for people to come to Rajnivas (office of Lt Governor) for redressal of grievances as the grievances would be settled at the local level.

“Women representatives would also have opportunity to check alcoholism among a majority of heads of families who have taken a back seat to make the government provide books, food and stationery to the children,” she said. She also stressed that training, vigilance and management skills should be augmented for women and onus is now on Local Administration and Rural Development Departments to cater for this requirement.

“I am looking forward to women emerging as harbinger of progress,” she said. The Lt Governor had recently appointed a State Election Commissioner, who has already launched steps as part of the government’s intention to hold the civic polls due for nearly 10 years here.

Delimitation of wards had been completed and all the logistics are being completed to revive democracy at the grass root level.

