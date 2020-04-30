Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

#WomenBeTheChange: A Unique Initiative to Help Fight Against the Pandemic and Empower Women at the Same Time

Take a look at the video here to get an idea of the scope as well as the intent of the campaign.

News18

Updated:April 30, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
#WomenBeTheChange: A Unique Initiative to Help Fight Against the Pandemic and Empower Women at the Same Time
Take a look at the video here to get an idea of the scope as well as the intent of the campaign.

In these tough times, we have seen many brands step forward and take the initiative in making lives of people easier and safer. Of all these initiatives, some stand out, and one of them is the #WomenBeTheChange initiative by the Muthoot Papacchan Group, which is fulfilling a dual objective: contributing to the fight against the pandemic as well as helping support enterprising women. They are doing so through their pledge to procure 100,000 masks made by women.

Take a look at the video here to get an idea of the scope as well as the intent of the campaign:

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Mr. Thomas Muthoot, promoter-director - Muthoot Pappachan Group and Managing Director - Muthoot Microfin Limited, said, “In our microfinance business we are serving about 2 million women, across small towns & villages now for years. Undaunted by the travails of a life full of strife, these women have demonstrated grit, determination and enterprise in building & managing economic activities towards a healthy & happy livelihood for their families. It’s, therefore, such an overwhelming thought for us at Muthoot Pappachan Group, to support the idea of these feisty women making Masks to help fight the pandemic.

Adding to it, he said, “The Group has contributed in several other ways as have other organisations and individuals. However, #WomenBeTheChange is unique and serves a dual purpose in empowering women as well as, fighting the pandemic and we are so glad to be a humble part of the same”.

The campaign has received widespread positive acclaim, and the unique #WomenBeTheChange proposition has been appreciated by various personalities across various walks of life. Padma awardee actress Ms. Vidya Balan tweeted, “Applauding Muthoot Pappachan Group’s humble effort”; Honorable Member of Parliament, Shri Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Impressed & pleased to join @vidya_balan in applauding this initiative”; and, Cricket prodigy Mr. Prithvi Shaw tweeted, “Proud to be with @muthootindia and @vidya_balan, in their effort”

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

