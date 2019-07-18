Women's Commission Issues Notice to Police Over 'Sexual Abuse' of Three Minor Boys in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to police seeking details of investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of three minor boys in outer Delhi's Kanjhawla area.

According to police, the incident was reported on July 6.

The accused, who are also juveniles, were apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and later sent to a child welfare home.

The women's panel said it received a complaint that three minor boys had been sodomised in Savda JJ Colony.

The victims--aged 15, 10 and nine--were playing in their colony when some boys from the neighbourhood approached them and took them away on the pretext of catching fishes from a nearby stream, the panel said.

The boys were taken to an isolated place where the accused allegedly sodomised them, it said.

"The sexual assault was so brutal that one of the boys felt unconscious and had to be revived with great difficulty. An FIR was registered at Kanjhawla police station.

"However, the complainants met me and have informed that the accused persons are roaming free and continue to threaten the survivors and their family," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in the notice.

The panel has sought details of the accused, whether they have been held or if the matter has been reported to the special court and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The DCW also asked whether any support person has been appointed by the CWC. It has asked the police to reply before July 22.