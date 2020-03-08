Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Women's Day: Air India to Operate 52 Flights with All-woman Crew

Women cockpit and cabin crew of Air India are operating both wide and narrow body aircraft to salute woman power in sync with socio-cultural ethos, according to the press release.

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
Women's Day: Air India to Operate 52 Flights with All-woman Crew
Image for Representation (Image: Air India)

New Delhi: Air India will operate 52 flights, including eight on overseas routes, with all-woman crew to mark the International Women's Day.

The International Women's Day is on Sunday.

In a release on Saturday, the national carrier said it would operate several all-woman crew flights on its international and domestic routes, including the non-stop Delhi to San Francisco flight.

"Air India is operating 8 international and 44 domestic momentous flights with all women crew to mark #IWD2020...," it said in a tweet.

According to the release, women cockpit and cabin crew of Air India are operating both wide and narrow body aircraft to salute woman power in sync with socio-cultural ethos.

Earlier, an airline spokesperson said more than 40 all-woman crew flights would be operated on Sunday.

Air India is perhaps the only single airline to operate so many domestic and international flights, operated and supported by women employees, the release said.

