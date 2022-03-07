Women's Day: All-Women Team Take Charge of Air Traffic Control Operations at Raipur Airport

On the eve of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, an all-women team handled air traffic control operations at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur. The women team manned the entire air traffic control of the Raipur flight information region. It includes the control tower, apparel control and en-route control. The ATC tower at the Raipur airport is capable of handling more than 20 flights per day.

Swami Vivekananda International Airport (IATA: RPR, ICAO: VERP) (referred to as VARP until February 2018), formerly known as Raipur Airport, is the major airport serving Chhattisgarh. It is the busiest airport in central India and the busiest airport in Chhattisgarh. The airport is located at Mana between Raipur (15 km (9.3 mi)) and Naya Raipur 10 km (6.2 mi). It is the 22nd busiest airport in India by passenger traffic.

One minute’s delay in making that critical decision could prove risky, for the aircraft, airport, and thousands of lives. “If you are on a particular channel, communicating with the pilot, ground staff, and the control towers, you are entirely responsible," explained ATC controller Aditi Arora.

The women team of ATC controller says, approaching aircraft is tracked right from its originating station till it lands and switches off the engine. Display monitors indicate the aircraft’s altitude, speed, and code. So our work is tough, but we are all enjoying it.

Aditi is very passionate about airplanes but she says that every day is different. “We need concentration in every second. But not as a woman. We maintain it as a professional. The women’s team is very happy about International Women’s Day as it’s a day of encouragement,” she said.

