Women's Day Special: This Twenty-year-old Rapper From Kolkata is a Trend Setter

Kolkata’s very own Gully Girl Rajshika Kori is rapping her way to the stage and straight into the hearts of Kolkatans. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gully Boy’ has been more than just a box office hit for this 20-year-old college student and signals a marked difference in the scene since 2011 when the artist first started taking a keen interest in rap and hip hop. Nine years later, she can be seen performing on stage as ‘Femcee Frosty’.While she might not make the money she is hoping for, sometimes even having to do free gigs, Rajshika is still breaking stereotypes this International Women’s Day. She holds her head high as one amongst a few female rappers in the male-dominated scene.Interestingly, Rajshika, like Ranveer Singh’s character in ‘Gully Boy’ is also a commoner but hopes that through her art she can inspire other young girls to pursue a career of their passion.A Bachelor degree holder in Computer Science, Rajshika is also a graffiti artist and hopes to combine her passions for rapping and graffiti with her love for computers. The rap artist calls herself a geek who wants to become an event manager someday.“I used to listen to international artists on TV like Michael Jackson, Miley Cyrus and Greenday when I was in class 5. One day, when I heard Eninem rapping, I knew this was something I could do. I like the shouting, singing and rapping with the audience loving the combination,” says the artist.Rajshika has already recorded an album of seven songs and hopes to find a way to gather funds for the project.“I organize my own events plus I get calls from event organizers to perform at their events. My parents are supportive about my passion for rapping, but they do express their concern when I have to stay out late for shows.,” she adds. That, however, does not stop her from pursuing her passion while studying, unlike other rappers who have almost given up on their passion as most have gotten into IT jobs or have gone on to study.She rues that the rap does not fetch money to sustain a livelihood in the long run. She, however, hopes that things will look up for the world of rap like it did in ‘Gully Boy.’