Women's Groups Write to PM over Hate Speeches Made by BJP Leaders Using 'Fear of Rape' in Rallies
Prominent among the signatories include feminist economist Devaki Jain, activist Laila Tyabji, former Indian Ambassador Madhu Bhaduri, gender rights activist Kamla Bhasin, and groups like AIPWA, NFIW.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a mission to help in supplying water to every house-hold by 2024, at a function in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI12_25_2019_000061B)
New Delhi: Around 175 activists and women's groups on Monday sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing "horror" over the alleged hate speeches made by BJP leaders and accused them of using "fear of rape as a campaign message" during the ongoing Delhi poll rallies.
In the letter, the groups alleged how during the election campaign, the statements made by the BJP leaders urging their followers to inflict violence on women protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register have created an "atmosphere of violence".
Prominent among the signatories include feminist economist Devaki Jain, activist Laila Tyabji, former Indian Ambassador Madhu Bhaduri, gender rights activist Kamla Bhasin, and groups like All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW).
