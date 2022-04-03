'Women's Intuition Spot On': How Court Rejected Man's Claim of 'Falling on Woman, Kissing Her' in Train

A 37-year-old businessman was sentenced to one year in prison and fined Rs 10,000 for kissing a woman who had stood up to alight in the general compartment of a harbour line train in 2015. A magistrate’s court rejected his defence that he fell on her and his lips inadvertently touched her cheeks because ‘women are far more perceptive than men, giving rise to what is commonly referred to as woman’s intuition’.

Kiran Honavar was found guilty by Metropolitan Magistrate V P Kedar, who stated that the FIR shows that after boarding the train, the accused sat in front of the woman and kept staring at her. “Women have an innate ability to pick up on and decipher nonverbal cues, as well as a keen eye for small details. As a result, the woman cannot be said to have made these allegations against the act of inadvertence," said the magistrate, according to a report by the Times of India.

The maximum sentence is five years in prison, but the court only sentenced the man to one year. “There is no evidence of a criminal history against the accused. He appears to be [of] a young age and a wage earner in his family," the court stated.

He was also fined Rs 10,000 by the court. If recovered, Rs 5,000 would have to be paid to the woman as compensation, the court said.

The woman and her friend, an eyewitness, had both deposed, the report stated. Two other witnesses testified that they saw the accused being beaten up by fellow commuters after the woman raised an alarm.

“The prosecution by direct, cogent and positive evidence established that the accused had kissed the woman on her right cheek. The circumstances clearly established the fact that the accused had intentionally and, with knowledge, kissed the right cheek of the informant, thereby outraging her modesty,” the court was quoted in the report as saying.

The court said that the act showed how the man possessed a “distorted mentality”. “The provisions of section 354 of Indian Penal Code (outraging a woman’s modesty) is meant for public morality and to safeguard the decency of women. His act created fear, annoyance in the mind of the informant. The act of accused caused impact on her mind, breaking her confidence. The act of accused is nothing but an attack on her personal right, individual liberty and dignity of her person,” said the court, according to the report.

