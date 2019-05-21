Take the pledge to vote

Women's Panel Claims to Have Busted Sex Racket Operating from Spa in Delhi Mall

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said they have issued a notice to police for not making any arrests in the case and also to MCD to ascertain whether they had received any complaints earlier about the spa.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
Women's Panel Claims to Have Busted Sex Racket Operating from Spa in Delhi Mall
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women Monday claimed to have busted a sex racket operating from a spa in a mall in Rohini.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said they have issued a notice to police for not making any arrests in the case and also to MCD to ascertain whether they had received any complaints earlier about the spa.

The women's panel said their helpline-181 received a call on May 18 about a sex racket being run out of a spa in City Centre Mall in Rohini.

The call was made by a journalist who had done a covert operation and had gone to the spa pretending to be a customer and was offered girls at different rates, the DCW said. The complainant had made proper recordings of his conversation with the girls and the spa management, it added.

Upon receiving the call, a team of DCW reached the spa and called the police. The DCW team, along with the police found 11 girls in the spa with "some objectionable things", the DCW said.

The girls were taken to Prashant Vihar police station where the police took their statements and an FIR was registered, the women's panel said, adding no arrests have been made.

A senior police officer said they are investigating the case and the women's panel had said they would submit certain transcripts of conversations as evidence in the case but these have not been submitted yet.
