Women’s Rights Activist Sexually Harassed in Moving Bus in Kerala, Narrates Ordeal on Facebook
The victim said the accused touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping in the bus.
Image for representation.
Thiruvananthapuram: A transgender and women’s rights activist was sexually harassed during an overnight bus journey in Kerala’s Malappuram on Thursday.
The incident took place at around 3 am when the bus was passing through the Malappuram district.
The victim, who took to Facebook Live to narrate her ordeal, said the accused touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping.
She said she woke up from sleep at around 3 am to realise that someone was touching her inappropriately. On realising what was happening, she raised an alarm.
She claimed that the bus staff initially suggested that the accused be deboarded but she insisted on taking him to the police station.
The accused, identified as Abdul Rahman Munaver, 23, has been taken into police custody.
Munaver was in the opposite berth of the sleeper bus in which the victim was travelling. He told police he touched the victim by mistake while he was trying to move the curtains near the aisle.
The bus was taken to the Kottakkal Police station where the victim filed a complaint and a case was registered under 354A of IPC and 119(a) of Kerala Police act.
