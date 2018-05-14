English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
Women's Sleeves Snipped Off As 'Disciplinary Step' Before Exam in Bihar
The footage showed that the staff members of the examination centre at a public school were cutting off the sleeves of candidates with scissors and blades.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Patna: Women appearing for a competitive exam in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district were in for a shock when the invigilators snipped off the sleeves of their dresses in "full public view" as a disciplinary measure.
The footage of Saturday's incident was flashed on regional news channels, sparking outrage by local people and the parents of the women, he said.
The female candidates, who enrolled for the nursing entrance exam of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), were advised against wearing full-sleeved dresses, but some of them failed to adhere to the norm, District Education Officer Lalan Prasad Singh told PTI over phone on Sunday.
"The footage showed that the staff members of the examination centre at a public school were cutting off the sleeves of candidates with scissors and blades," he explained.
The education department conducted an inquiry into the incident and barred the school from holding competitive exams in future, Singh said.
"The intention of the exercise was not questionable and care was taken to involve only female staff, but the problem was that the candidates were made to resize the sleeves in full public view," the DEO said.
"The school, where the exam was held, has been blacklisted and it would no longer be entrusted with the duty of holding exams in the future. The official who served as exam superintendent has also been debarred for life," he added.
The BCECEB conducts exams across the state every year for admission in various professional courses of medical, engineering and agriculture streams.
Also Watch
The footage of Saturday's incident was flashed on regional news channels, sparking outrage by local people and the parents of the women, he said.
The female candidates, who enrolled for the nursing entrance exam of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), were advised against wearing full-sleeved dresses, but some of them failed to adhere to the norm, District Education Officer Lalan Prasad Singh told PTI over phone on Sunday.
"The footage showed that the staff members of the examination centre at a public school were cutting off the sleeves of candidates with scissors and blades," he explained.
The education department conducted an inquiry into the incident and barred the school from holding competitive exams in future, Singh said.
"The intention of the exercise was not questionable and care was taken to involve only female staff, but the problem was that the candidates were made to resize the sleeves in full public view," the DEO said.
"The school, where the exam was held, has been blacklisted and it would no longer be entrusted with the duty of holding exams in the future. The official who served as exam superintendent has also been debarred for life," he added.
The BCECEB conducts exams across the state every year for admission in various professional courses of medical, engineering and agriculture streams.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves 76 Year-Old Man's Life With Its Heart Rate Alert
- Ford India Launches EcoSport Signature Edition with Sunroof for Rs 10.40 Lakh, EcoSport S Also Introduced
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Cannes Film Festival: Rasika Dugal Stands up for Metoo Movement Alongside Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett
- Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son