Women's World Cup: Australia Look to Bounce Back with Brazil Clash After Shock Loss to Italy

Valenciennes: Australia will try to keep their Women's World Cup hopes alive when they face Brazil on Thursday after big-hitters France and Germany ground their way towards the last 16 with narrow wins.

The Matildas fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Italy in their opening Group C match and dare not lose against Brazil in Montpellier (kick-off 1600 GMT) with the criticism of coach Ante Milicic ringing in their ears.

Milicic, who has been in charge for six months, was slammed back home for his gung-ho tactics that allowed Italy to attack behind a high defensive line.

In the aftermath he and forward Caitlin Foord said they would not change their style, which could prove risky against a Brazil side that impressed in a 3-0 hammering of Jamaica with Cristiane scoring a hat-trick.

Brazil are level on three points with Italy, who play Jamaica on Friday, and a defeat for the pre-tournament dark horses Australia would put them at risk of being knocked out or having to face the winner of either Group A or B if they squeeze through as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

That could mean a clash with either France or Germany, who both took control of their groups with hard-fought wins over Norway and Spain respectively on Wednesday.