Women's World Cup: Australia Look to Bounce Back with Brazil Clash After Shock Loss to Italy
Australia stay defiant as they look to overpower Brazil using the same tactics that cost them their opening match against Italy in FIFA Women's World Cup 2019.
(Photo Credit: Reuters) Australia is hard-pressed for a win after they lost to Italy in their opening game in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
Valenciennes: Australia will try to keep their Women's World Cup hopes alive when they face Brazil on Thursday after big-hitters France and Germany ground their way towards the last 16 with narrow wins.
The Matildas fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Italy in their opening Group C match and dare not lose against Brazil in Montpellier (kick-off 1600 GMT) with the criticism of coach Ante Milicic ringing in their ears.
Milicic, who has been in charge for six months, was slammed back home for his gung-ho tactics that allowed Italy to attack behind a high defensive line.
In the aftermath he and forward Caitlin Foord said they would not change their style, which could prove risky against a Brazil side that impressed in a 3-0 hammering of Jamaica with Cristiane scoring a hat-trick.
Brazil are level on three points with Italy, who play Jamaica on Friday, and a defeat for the pre-tournament dark horses Australia would put them at risk of being knocked out or having to face the winner of either Group A or B if they squeeze through as one of the four best third-placed finishers.
That could mean a clash with either France or Germany, who both took control of their groups with hard-fought wins over Norway and Spain respectively on Wednesday.
