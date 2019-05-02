English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wonder How Fani Got Its Name, Here's All You Need to Know About Nomenclature of Cyclones
Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an 'extremely severe cyclonic' storm is about 540 km away from the Odisha coast, IMD stated.
Cyclone Fani.
Loading...
Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall 10 km north of Chandrabhaga in Puri district on Friday afternoon. With a wind speed of up to 200 km per hour, it is likely to affect Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal over the weekend.
Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an 'extremely severe cyclonic' storm is about 540 km away from the Odisha coast, tweeted IMD. This is not the first time that Odisha is being hit by a cyclone. The state had to evacuate around 3,00,000 people when it was hit by Cyclone Titli last year with winds up to 150 kms/hr that saw at least two people being killed.
Here's how cyclones are named
With so much devastation being caused by these natural calamities, one tends to wonder how cyclones are named. The tradition, it turns out, started with hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, where tropical storms that reach wind speeds of 39 miles per hour were given names.
If the speed of the wind reached or crossed 74 miles per hour, they were classified into a hurricane/ cyclone/ typhoon. Tropical cyclones are given a name only if they become one of the former three.
Currently, tropical cyclones are officially named by one of the eleven warning centres spread under the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). All cyclone names are submitted to the World Meteorological Organization Regional Tropical Cyclone Committee for a final nod of approval.
Names of cyclones can only be changed if the storm causes a large number of deaths or damages.
Interestingly, the name Fani was proposed by Bangladesh and was selected as an identification name by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre in Delhi, as per the World Meteorological Organisation.
Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an 'extremely severe cyclonic' storm is about 540 km away from the Odisha coast, tweeted IMD. This is not the first time that Odisha is being hit by a cyclone. The state had to evacuate around 3,00,000 people when it was hit by Cyclone Titli last year with winds up to 150 kms/hr that saw at least two people being killed.
Here's how cyclones are named
With so much devastation being caused by these natural calamities, one tends to wonder how cyclones are named. The tradition, it turns out, started with hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, where tropical storms that reach wind speeds of 39 miles per hour were given names.
If the speed of the wind reached or crossed 74 miles per hour, they were classified into a hurricane/ cyclone/ typhoon. Tropical cyclones are given a name only if they become one of the former three.
Currently, tropical cyclones are officially named by one of the eleven warning centres spread under the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). All cyclone names are submitted to the World Meteorological Organization Regional Tropical Cyclone Committee for a final nod of approval.
Names of cyclones can only be changed if the storm causes a large number of deaths or damages.
Interestingly, the name Fani was proposed by Bangladesh and was selected as an identification name by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre in Delhi, as per the World Meteorological Organisation.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999
- Haunted by Roma Debacle, Lionel Messi Warns Barcelona Liverpool Tie Not Yet Over
- Will Continue to Sell Diesel Models in India: Ford
- Barbados Tridents Set for New Owners After Vijay Mallya Exit
- IPL 2019 | Delhi on Receiving End of Dhoni's Keeping Brilliance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results