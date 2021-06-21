Won't Accept DVAC Report Giving Clean Chit to Ex-minister, If Found False: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Monday said it would not accept the report of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which had given a clean chit to AIADMK former Local Administration minister S P Velumani, if it is found to be falsehood at a later stage. If there are only stark allegations that cry out for action to be taken, this court will interfere. If there are only small things, then that would not attract the court, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

“Generally, if the government has accepted, the court will not interfere. But if day has been turned into night (by the DVAC), then the court will not accept its report," it said. The bench made the observation when the PIL petition from non-governmental organisation Arappor Iyakkam came up for further hearing today and senior counsel for Velumani told the judges that once the State government accepted the report of the DVAC nothing else remains (to be adjudicated).

The PIL is not maintainable, he argued. “It is the (previous) government, which has accepted the report. The court might not accept the same if the day has been turned into night…" the bench said.

The petition alleged irregularities to the tune of several crores of rupees in the allotment of contract works for Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations. The NGO had moved the High Court with the present petition to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the charges against the ex-minister.

Petitioner’s counsel V S Suresh prayed the judges to post the matter for further hearing after some time, when the physical hearing is resumed, as he wants to make elaborate arguments with supporting materials. The bench adjourned the case by four weeks.

