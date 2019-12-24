Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Won’t Allow Detention Centres for NRC in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray Tells Muslims

Uddhav Thackeray, who met two delegations of Muslim politicians and clerics on Monday, said the community should not fear being asked to leave the state.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Won’t Allow Detention Centres for NRC in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray Tells Muslims
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met a delegation of Muslim politicians and clerics on Monday (File photo).

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured the Muslim community he would not allow detention centres to be set up in the state under the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. He has also reportedly scrapped his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis’ decision to build the first such centre for illegal immigrants in Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

Thackeray, who met two delegations of Muslim politicians and clerics on Monday, said the community should not fear being asked to leave the state amid widespread protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. The new law excludes Muslims from an expedited process to acquire citizenship and has sparked fears that it would render Muslims stateless when NRC is rolled afterwards.

Thackeray told the delegation that misinformation is being spread about detention camps. “That is a system is for foreign nationals who have served their sentence for the cases related to drugs or other offences. These foreign nationals are kept in detention camps during the time till they complete their documentation process for deportation. So, there is no need to fear about it.”

He added that his government would not allow any detention camps in the state in connection with NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when concerns were raised during the meeting. Home Minister Eknath Shinde, Industry Minister Subhash Desai, and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve were also present at the meeting.

While as many as 10 chief ministers have stated they would not allow NRC in their states, and two – Bengal and Kerala - have stopped on updating the National Population Register, Thackeray said there has been no decision on it.

“If it all such a law comes, it will not be only for Muslims, but for all religions,” he assured the Muslim community. He has earlier also stated that the Maharashtra government would decide on it after the Supreme Court hears the petitions against the CAA from January 22.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra chief minister also scrapped his Devendra Fadnavis’s decision to develop the state’s first detention centre for in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Mirror reported. The three acre site in Nerul earlier housed the Navi Mumbai Police’s Women Welfare Centre and had been identified by the previous government’s home department to build the detention centre.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram