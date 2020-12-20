'Won't Allow Israeli-type Settlement': Militant Body Warns 'RSS Agents' Against 'Usurping J&K Land'

In its new released video, militant organisation People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has threatened to 'execute' those RSS agents who are planning to settle down in Jammu and Kashmir in the 'guise of civilians'.

"We won’t allow Israeli-type settler colonies in Kashmir and Indians who want to settle in those colonies will become its legitimate target," a masked man warned in the video released on social media.

The man attired in a pheran spoke in Kashmiri. Two AK rifles and several rounds of ammunition were placed on a table in front of him while the background displayed a book shelf.

"As a rule, we don't target civilians but all those RSS agents who want to come with a sinister plan of settling down in Kashmir, they would not be spared," he said, adding that they "will go after them".

The spokesman alleged the "Hindutva terrorists" were scheming to throw Kashmiris out by usurping their land and cutting their orchards on one pretext or another. Some news clips of land being identified for soldiers' colony and orchards being mowed down were embedded in the video where the masked likened it to "Israeli style-settler colonialism".

"Outsiders won't be allowed to change the pious status of Jammu and Kashmir. Colonies for non-Kashmiris in the garb of settlement colonies and sectors is another dirty plan of fascist Indian regime," he said.

"Freedom fighters won't allow such dirty plans to flourish in Jammu and Kashmir. They will put their lives on line to thrust such moves. So be aware," he added.

The PAFF had earlier in the year shot a video of their ambush on a CRPF party near Srinagar-Baramulla highway by using bodycams for the first time.

(With inputs from Qayoom Khan)