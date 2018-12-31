English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Won't Let South Kashmir Become Battleground, Says Mehbooba After Meeting Militant's Kin
Mehbooba, who visited the interiors of Pulwama, objected to the use of force on civilians and said excessive use of force was responsible for unrest and 'pushing youth towards the gun'.
Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti meets kin of suspected militants on Sunday. (Twitter/JKPDP)
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said she “would not allow bloodshed in South Kashmir or let it become a battleground” as she visited the sister of a suspected militant who was reportedly beaten up by the police.
Mehbooba, who visited the interiors of Pulwama, objected to the use of force on civilians and harassment of public, saying, “Excessive use of force is responsible for the unrest and pushing youth towards the gun.” The former chief minister also visited a shrine at Lassipora Pulwama and said people’s support for political process “does not deserve to be treated harshly”.
She also urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to take action against the policemen and ensure that such incidents don’t happen in future.
Commenting on the Class 10 results announced on Saturday, Mehbooba said: “Yesterday’s class 10 results indicate the aspirations of youth, mostly from South Kashmir. There is an urge for moving ahead and kids have dreams to live up to. We need to work collectively to offer a future to our own generation and ensure they stay away from violence and refrain those who push our youth to the wall and violence.”
Mehbooba’s critics, however, accused her of trying to strengthen her base ahead of the assembly elections through the visit.
Visited Patipora Pulwama where Rubina (whose brother happens to be a militant )was along with her husband & brother beaten mercilessly in police custody. The severe nature of her injuries has left her bedridden. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HX3JwVf8gh— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 30 December 2018
Urge the @jandkgovernor to initiate action and prevent such incidents in the future. If harassment of families of militants isnt stopped, it will have consequences leading to further alienation in the valley. 2/2— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 30 December 2018
Mehbooba’s critics, however, accused her of trying to strengthen her base ahead of the assembly elections through the visit.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results