'Won't Be Able to Evacuate Them Later': Sushma Swaraj Urges Indians to Leave Libya Immediately
The Ministry of External Affairs also urged Indian citizens in war-torn Libya to observe extreme caution. It asked them to avoid places of fighting and remain in touch with each other over WhatsApp groups already set up.
File photo of Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.
New Delhi: As Libya's capital Tripoli continues to be hit by violence, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that more than 500 Indians are stuck there and suggested they leave the city immediately.
Swaraj said if the Indians stranded in the Libyan capital do not leave immediately, then it may not be possible to evacuate them later.
Swaraj tweeted, “Even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli. The situation in Tripoli is deteriorating fast. Presently, flights are operational.”
“Please ask your relatives and friends to leave Tripoli immediately. We will not be able to evacuate them later,” she said in another tweet.
The Ministry of External Affairs also urged Indian citizens in Libya to observe extreme caution. It asked them to avoid places of fighting and remain in touch with each other over WhatsApp groups already set up.
“The Embassy will extend all possible assistance,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter. He also put out the embassy’s helpline number.
Over 200 people were killed in Tripoli in the last two weeks since renegade Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar's troops launched a strike to oust UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj from power.
Even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli. The situation in Tripoli is deteriorating fast. Presently, flights are operational. /1 PL RT— Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 19, 2019
Update on Security Situation in Libya— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 18, 2019
Indian citizens are advised to observe extreme caution. Embassy will extend all possible assistance. Embassy Helpline: 00218 924201771 pic.twitter.com/HgMhJGvxyS
