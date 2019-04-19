Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Won't Be Able to Evacuate Them Later': Sushma Swaraj Urges Indians to Leave Libya Immediately

The Ministry of External Affairs also urged Indian citizens in war-torn Libya to observe extreme caution. It asked them to avoid places of fighting and remain in touch with each other over WhatsApp groups already set up.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
'Won't Be Able to Evacuate Them Later': Sushma Swaraj Urges Indians to Leave Libya Immediately
File photo of Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.
New Delhi: As Libya's capital Tripoli continues to be hit by violence, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that more than 500 Indians are stuck there and suggested they leave the city immediately.

Swaraj said if the Indians stranded in the Libyan capital do not leave immediately, then it may not be possible to evacuate them later.

Swaraj tweeted, “Even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli. The situation in Tripoli is deteriorating fast. Presently, flights are operational.”

“Please ask your relatives and friends to leave Tripoli immediately. We will not be able to evacuate them later,” she said in another tweet.




The Ministry of External Affairs also urged Indian citizens in Libya to observe extreme caution. It asked them to avoid places of fighting and remain in touch with each other over WhatsApp groups already set up.

“The Embassy will extend all possible assistance,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter. He also put out the embassy’s helpline number.

Over 200 people were killed in Tripoli in the last two weeks since renegade Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar's troops launched a strike to oust UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj from power.


