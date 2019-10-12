Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Won't Let PMC Meet Same Fate as Other Banks, Will Discuss Issue With Modi, Fadnavis Assures Depositors

Aggrieved depositors put forth their woes to the CM, who gave them a patient hearing, but said he could not give them any assurance as the model code of conduct was in force.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Won't Let PMC Meet Same Fate as Other Banks, Will Discuss Issue With Modi, Fadnavis Assures Depositors
File image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has told the depositors of the scam-hit PMC Bank that he would discuss the issue of their distress with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he meets the latter on October 13.

A group of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank customers met Fadnavis on Friday after an election rally he addressed here to campaign for BJP candidate and sitting MLA Sanjay Kelkar, who is contesting from Thane City constituency.

Aggrieved depositors put forth their woes to the CM, who gave them a patient hearing, but said he could not give them any assurance as the model code of conduct was in force.

Fadnavis said he would be meeting Modi on October 13, and he had already prepared a brief on the PMC Bank issue for the meeting.

"After the elections on October 21, we will follow up on this issue and ensure that the bank is bailed out at any cost. It will not meet the same fate as the other co-operative banks," he said.

PMC Bank is facing a crisis after an alleged Rs 4,500 crore scam came to light last month. The RBI has capped withdrawals from the bank at Rs 1,000 and later increased it to Rs 25,000 following protests by depositors. The bank had allegedly lent over 70 per cent of its Rs 9,000 crore in loans to near-bankrupt realty player HDIL.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram