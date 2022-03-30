Won't Risk Lifting Mask Mandate Amid Covid-19 Surge in Other Countries: Maharashtra Health Min

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said looking at the rise in coronavirus cases in many countries, it would not be right to take the risk of doing away with the face mask mandate. Talking to reporters, Tope said the state earlier had 46,000 active COVID-19 cases and the number has now come down to 960. Currently, the COVID-19 positivity rate is 0.4 per cent.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 103 fresh coronavirus cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered, as per the state health department. Asked about relaxing the mask rule, Tope said looking at the fourth wave in other countries, it is not right to take the take the risk of removing that restriction. "For now, we have not decided to put an end to the mask mandate," he added. The minister said many restrictions imposed earlier to contain the spread of coronavirus have been considerably eased in the state.

Advertisement

The remaining restrictions — on travel, entry in malls and compulsory two-dose vaccination — have been kept in place to increase the inoculation rate, he said. "There are different demands to relax restrictions. All these demands will be placed before the chief minister and after talking to the task force, a decision will be taken on the remaining restrictions," Tope said. He also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on allowing 'shobha yatras' on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, the first day of the Marathi New Year, on April 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.