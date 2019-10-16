Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Won't Rush Trade Deal with US, Will Ensure National Interest Remains Paramount: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said the BJP-led government would remain extra careful and approach trade deals with caution, saying that deadlines cause rush and can compromise national interest.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Won't Rush Trade Deal with US, Will Ensure National Interest Remains Paramount: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (PTI Photo/File)

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India will maintain a “slow and steady” approach on the issue of trade deals, adding that while trade discussions with the United States were progressing well, complexities were leading to the deal taking more time.

“Our (trade) discussions with US have been going extremely well. Trade deals are not simple, there are lots of complexities and one has to look at the next 10-30 years,” said Goyal at an event here.

“I would rather study every aspect of every negotiation in greater detail and make sure that I'm not letting go of the national interest, the interest of small businesses and the interest of the domestic industry at all,” he said, adding that no trade agreement will be rushed through and the government will look at the interests of the country first.

The minister said that the BJP-led government would remain extra careful and approach trade deals with caution, saying that deadlines cause rush and can compromise national interest.

“Some of the trade deals from 2009-2011 were done in a rush in the past and transactions were closed are a matter of concern for India as a nation. And I would rather go slow and steady,” he said. “The talks with the US may take longer, but they will yield better results.”

Goyal also spoke about black money and bringing down the level of cash in the economy.

“We have to see how we can bring down the level of cash in the economy. Cash as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) needs to be reduced. We should be ready for any or every step needed to curb black money but there is nothing on the table as of now,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram