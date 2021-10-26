'Threat to Sameer Wankhede's Life, Won't Tolerate': Wife Kranti Redkar Lashes Out at Nawab Malik

Kranti Redkar, Marathi actress and wife of Sameer Wankhede, on Tuesday said that the NCB’s Mumbai zone director is an honest officer and that is why he has enemies. Reiterating that there is no evidence of extortion against her husband, Redkar claimed that Wankhede’s life is under threat.

Reacting to Nawab Malik’s allegations of extortion and illegal phone tapping against the NCB official, Redkar said, “Such letters have no merit. My husband is not wrong, we will not tolerate this."

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra minister announced that he will hand over a letter on the official’s misdeeds’ to the agency head. Sameer Wankhede through two persons in Mumbai and Thane is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people, said Malik, who has been targeting Wankhede after his son-in-law’s arrest.

Malik also claimed that Wankhede had sought the call detail record (CDR) of his family member from the police. Wankhede in his affidavit submitted to a Mumbai court on Monday claimed he was under a “lurking threat of arrest as it does not suit some vested interests for conducting an honest and impartial investigation".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.