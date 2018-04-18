We Called up Pakistan to Ask Them to Collect Bodies of Their Soldiers: PM Modi on Surgical Strikes

In a warning to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that India will not tolerate those who like to export terror and will give back "strong answers", as he referred to the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the LoC.Modi, during the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster here, said when "someone has put a terror export factory in place and makes attempts to attack us from the back, Modi knows how to answer in the same language".“I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them what we did. We started calling them at 11am but could only get through at 12pm. When they finally came on the line, we told them to collect the bodies of their dead soldiers if they had the time,” Modi said at the session moderated by Prasoon Joshi.Answering a question on the surgical strikes from a member of the audience who had speech disability, the prime minister said, "Those who like exporting terror, I want to tell them that India has changed and their antics will not be tolerated."We believe in peace. But we will not tolerate those who like to export terror. We will give back strong answers and in the language they understand. Terrorism will never be accepted," he said.Citing India's history, Modi asserted that India never looked to capture anyone else's territory.'"During World War I and II, we had no stake but our soldiers took part in the wars. These were big sacrifices. Look at our role in UN peacekeeping forces," Modi said.Asked what he thought of some people questioning the valour of the Army, Modi said he does not want to use the stage to criticise anyone."I just hope, God gives them wisdom," he said to peals of laughter from the audience.On the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, the Indian Army moved across the LoC and smashed four terror launch pads that were under the guard of a Pakistani post located 700 metres from the LoC.