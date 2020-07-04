Wooden Sticks to Touch EVM Button, Khadi Masks: Here's Bihar's Weapons Against Virus for Upcoming Polls

Wooden sticks, Khadi masks will be deployed for those voters who come to polling booths during Bihar elections, set to take place in October-November, said State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) HR Srinivasa.

The Bihar State Election Commission on Wednesday said coronavirus patients and those above the age of 65 will be allowed to vote from home or use postal ballot in the elections scheduled for later this year.

Those who decide to vote at polling booths will be given small wooden sticks to push the EVM button in an effort to curb Covid-19 spread, Srinivasa told the New Indian Express.

He added that if a voter does not have a mask on, they would be provided with a free three-ply khadi mask and by the EC. Proper arrangements for hand washing and bacteria-proof hand gloves would also be made available, he told NIE.

To implement social distancing, election officials are working to allow only 1,000 people at a polling both at one time. Srinivas said 45% new polling booths will be created in Bihar, which will depend on the finalisation of electoral rolls to make sure at least one both is available for 1,000 voters each.

The report says the state currently has 1.98 crore voters belonging to the age group of 32-39-years, and besides 8.70 lakh voters who are above 70. Srinivas said that about 7.43 lakh new voters had been added to the electoral rolls.

On the possibility of online polling, Srinivasa said a decision would on it would have to be taken by the Commission.