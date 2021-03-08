Assembly Polls: Wooing Women Takes Centre Stage in Tamil Nadu As Parties Vie For Votes

Wooing women appears to be the focus for state political parties with all key players from Kamal Haasan to M K Stalin to Edappadi Palaniswami promising something or the other for the women in the family.

Haasan had originally started it three months ago with a promise to pay women a monthly sum for running the family. The announcement drew applause and some criticism, mainly on the ground that it incentivises women who choose to be stay-at-home moms.

Now, M K Stalin made a big splash into populism at a massive rally in Trichy district. Kamal Haasan accused the DMK of copying his manifesto in the vision document. He promised Rs 1,000 a month for the female heads of all households. His announcement was quickly followed up by the AIADMK. Palaniswami has raised the offer to Rs 1,500 a month.

The DMK and the AIADMK have the habit of neutralising each other’s poll promises. Earlier, Stalin had announced that he would waive off cooperative loans. Soon after, Palaniswami said his government would do the same.

While there is a race to garner the support of women in this election, Tamil Nadu had witnessed a far more serious politician who targeted women voters: Jayalalithaa. Referred to as Amma by her loyalists, Jayalalithaa had systematically rolled out schemes that played exclusively to the women in the gallery. Chief among them is the gold coins for marriage scheme in 2011, a wellness scheme for new mothers, and many more.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6. The DMK is vying for power after a 10-year hiatus, fighting a fractured AIADMK sans its towering leaders.