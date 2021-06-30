Word 'Farmer' Maligned: Khattar Alleges Rape, Murder During Movement Against Farm Laws

In an aggressive stance on the ongoing farmer agitation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday warned of the farmers against testing the government’s tolerance. The word ‘farmer’ has been maligned by anti-social activities like rape and murders during the farmers’ movement, he alleged.

“Farmer is a pure word but some sad incidents have happened with this movement due to which this word farmer is getting maligned," Khattar said.

“In this movement, the honour of sisters and daughters is being robbed, crimes are being committed. But we are constantly exercising restraint whatever is said about us but we are tolerating," he alleged.

Warning the protesters against trying the government’s patience, Khattar said, “But there is a limit to restraint, it is not in anyone’s interest to cross this limit. The day there will be confrontation, restraint will be broken."

