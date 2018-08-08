English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Words on Golden Casket Sum Up Karunanidhi’s Life, Were Picked Out by Him 30 Years Ago
One of the last stalwarts of Dravidian politics, Karunanidhi will be buried at the mausoleum complex at Marina beach which also houses the memorials for CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
The casket in which M Karunanidhi will be buried at Marina Beach on Wednesday evening.
Chennai: Man Who Never Rested is Now Resting. This is the message on the casket in which Karunanidhi will be laid to rest. These words were picked out by the Kalaignar for his ‘tombstone’ 30 years ago.
Known for his love affairs with poetry and literature, the message sums up the Kalaignar’s life as seen by his supporters and well-wishers.
The funeral procession will start at 4 pm from Rajaji Hall, where his mortal remains are kept for public homage, and proceed through Sivananda Road and Thanthai Periyar Road to reach Anna Square. He would be buried adjacent to mausoleum of mentor Annadurai.
"Party supporters and public are requested to stay calm during the procession and pay their respects to the unparallelled leader," a statement by the DMK said.
The golden casket in which the mortal remains of Karunanidhi would be laid to rest will have the engraving in Tamil, "Oivu edukamal uzhaithavan, idho oivu eduthu kondu irukiran, meaning "one who worked hard without taking rest, is resting in peace here".
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
