Work, Check. Life, Check. Salary, the Best. The Countries Where You Should Be
India dropped two places to rank an overall 12th in a list of 31 countries.
Picture for representation
New Delhi: You knew that moving abroad swells your salary. That it does by Rs 15 lakh is just the inspiration you need to pack your bag and move to Switzerland, the US or Hong Kong, where the package offered is too good to refuse.
According to a survey, 45 per cent of expats said that their existing job paid more internationally and 28 per cent changed locations for a promotion. Singapore, the country famous for its strong, stable economy, offers expats the highest salaries averaging around Rs 1.5 crore. This is twice the global average.
In HSBC's annual Expat Explorer, Singapore topped the ranking as the best place to live and work for a fourth straight year by offering the staff a “long-term financial peace of mind without compromising their professional or personal lives”.
"Singapore packs everything a budding expat could want into one of the world's smallest territories," HSBC said.
Meanwhile, New Zealand led the way in the experience category with a “welcoming atmosphere and personal benefits that can last a lifetime”. Sweden, the country which places children, relationships and family at its heart, got top billing for the family.
“The overseas life, with all its benefits and opportunities, is clearly difficult to access if you're not already successful,” the report, however, notes.
India dropped two places to rank an overall 12th in a list of 31 countries. It was ranked ninth when measured on relationships within family and education and childcare.
