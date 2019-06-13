English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Work in West UP Courts Come to a Standstill as Lawyers Protest Killing of State Bar Council President
Judicial work was affected in Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Saharanpur and Shamli districts.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: Work in courts across western Uttar Pradesh came to a standstill on Thursday as lawyers protested against the killing of the state bar council chairman a day ago.
Muzaffarnagar district bar association president Syed Naseer Haider said the incident was condemned by lawyers in a condolence meeting. The call for the boycott was given by the state bar council. Judicial work was affected in Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Saharanpur and Shamli districts.
Darvesh Singh, the first woman chairman of the state bar council, was shot dead in the court premises in Agra on Wednesday allegedly by a lawyer who then tried to kill himself, police had said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Sun Can Release 'Superflares' Which Could Disrupt Electronics on Earth. Should You Be Worried?
- Keanu Reeves Was Clueless About Being Internet's Latest Boyfriend, Says 'That’s Wacky'
- This US City Known For UFO Incident Trademarks Alien Inspired Logo
- India to Begin ICC Test Championship With Two Away Tests Against Windies in August
- Zomato Tests First Drone Delivery of Food in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results