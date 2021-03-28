Work from Home, Focus on Institutional Quarantine: CM Uddhav's 'Lockdown-like' Plan for Maharashtra

On day one of night curfews in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has told the administration to plan for a ‘lockdown-like situation’ as residents have not been following coronavirus protocol, leading to continuous spike in the number of cases. Even on Sunday, Mumbai reported 6,123 new cases, the highest single-day spike since March last year.

“We are seeing a higher Covid positive rate in high-rise residential buildings than in slums…to stop the spread only essential services will be allowed,” said Kishori Pednekar, the mayor of Mumbai adding that hotels, pubs and shopping malls must observe the night curfew rules. Amid the concern, CM Thackeray held a meeting.

KEY DECISIONS FROM CM THACKERAY’S MEETING:

• Plan for limited period lockdown. Create an SOP for the same, so a planned shutdown can be implemented.

• Ensure adequate supply of oxygen.

• Focus on institutional quarantine, instead of home quarantine.

• Mortality rate can go up. So increase ICUs and ventilators.

• Enrol private doctors for medical services.

• Priority treatment to old and comorbid patients.

• Let people with comorbidities work from home.