Work To Make Clean-Sweep of All 175 Assembly Election Seats, says Andhra CM Reddy to Party Workers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Wednesday exhorted the Party cadre to work towards making a clean sweep of all the 175 assembly election seats in the upcoming general elections.

Interacting with the Party members from Tekkali constituency of Srikakulam District here, the Chief Minister said that workers should start working from now as elections are eighteen months away.

“There is no reason as to why we should not win all 175 seats when the fruits of our Government welfare schemes have been reaching people in every nook and corner of the state like never before,” the chief minister said.

Reddy further said, “though elections are taking place after 18 months, a clean sweep of all 175 seats would only be possible if every step of party cadre and leaders henceforth is in the right direction while not giving scope for lackadaisical approach.”

He highlighted that Rs. 1,026 crore was spent in Tekkali constituency alone in the last 3.4 years through various welfare measures for the benefit of all eligible people with transparency.

He directed them to seek the blessings of people in Gadapa Gadapaku (Governance at doorstep) programme by explaining the welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), village clinics, volunteer services for every 50 houses and a Secretariat for every 2000 people and English medium schools.

Observing that the pilot project of the Family Doctor concept has already started functioning, the Chief Minister said it will begin full-fledged work from the Ugadi.

“The Bhavanpadu port would also be coming up in the constituency. When we have won 119 of 136 panchayats, 74 of the 78 MPTCs, and swept all four MPPs and ZPTCs, not just Tekkali but we can also win Kuppam hands down. Work for the clean sweep, be united and keep the big picture of 30 years ahead in mind,” he said.

Read all the Latest India News here