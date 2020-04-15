Work Under MGNREGA Schemes to Start Under New Lockdown Guidelines, But With Masks & Social Distancing

New Delhi: In a bid to restart the cogwheels of the Indian economy, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the resumption of projects under various Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) schemes.

However, there are some riders -- mandatorily wearing face masks and implementation of social distancing norms.

The Home Ministry's latest guidelines which allowed MGNREGA works to resume may bring a lot of economic relief to millions of daily wage workers whose only source of livelihood is the income guarantee through MGNREGA.

The Home Ministry specified that while resuming MGNREGA works, priority should be given to irrigation and water conservation works.

"Other central and state sector schemes in irrigation and water conservation sectors may also be allowed to be implemented and suitably dovetailed with MNREGA works," the Home Ministry's guidelines released on Wednesday stated.

The Centre had last month released Rs 4,431 crore to clear pending wage dues under this scheme and assured that it would clear the pending dues of around Rs 11,499 by April 10, in a bid to restart economic activity in rural parts of the country.

Several civil society groups and individuals had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to announce an emergency financial package of Rs 7,000 a month for each family hit by the stoppage of work under MGNREGA.

At a video conference meeting between the Centre and States last week, it was informed that seven States have already shut down the rural job guarantee scheme, according to people aware of the meeting. However, a number of other States have also closed work sites since then.

Prime Minister Modi had in his address on Tuesday while announcing an extension of the ongoing lockdown period, said that the new guidelines would take people's interests as a top priority.

"While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Government and state governments are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems,” Modi had said in his address to the nation on Tuesday.

