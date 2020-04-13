Work Under NREGS, Crop Procurement to Begin in 30 Non-affected Districts of MP After April 14, Says Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday minor economic activities would begin in some areas of Madhya Pradesh once the 21-day nationwide lockdown is lifted on April 14.

Following approval from the central government, 30 districts that have not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic are expected to see labourers getting work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

As part of the initiative, 56 types of jobs are likely to be undertaken with the authorities ensuring strict adherence of social distancing norms.

However, no economic activities will begin in 22 districts along with Indore that has been severely hit by the virus outbreak, Bhopal and Ujjain.

During a presser over video conferencing on Sunday, Chouhan said the manner of the lockdown would be slightly different in the coming days, and work under MGNERGS and crop procurement will be initiated soon.

The government will start wheat and ‘tendu patta’ procurement shortly and farmers would be summoned to mandis, added Chouhan. However, no formal announcement on the extension of lockdown has been made yet.

Stating that the pandemic has adversely impacted the economy, Chouhan said a committee has been formed for studying possible measures to improve the situation after the outbreak comes to an end.

He also assured of unhindered supply of essential commodities, including milk, vegetables, fruits and medicines, to the public.

The procurement of fruits and vegetables from farmers would be ensured through decentralised mandis, the CM said.

Regarding the measures being undertaken to fight the pandemic, Chouhan said seven labs in the state are testing 1,000 samples daily and an average of 5,000 PPE kits are being prepared for distribution among healthcare workers.

To contain the further spread of the virus, the state is working on identification, isolation, testing and treatment strategy, he added.

As many as 564 areas in 22 districts have been sealed completely to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with drones and other technologies being used to monitor these areas.

