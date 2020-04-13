Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Work Under NREGS, Crop Procurement to Begin in 30 Non-affected Districts of MP After April 14, Says Chouhan

As part of the initiative, 56 types of jobs are likely to be undertaken with the authorities ensuring strict adherence of social distancing norms.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2020, 12:07 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Work Under NREGS, Crop Procurement to Begin in 30 Non-affected Districts of MP After April 14, Says Chouhan
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday minor economic activities would begin in some areas of Madhya Pradesh once the 21-day nationwide lockdown is lifted on April 14.

Following approval from the central government, 30 districts that have not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic are expected to see labourers getting work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

As part of the initiative, 56 types of jobs are likely to be undertaken with the authorities ensuring strict adherence of social distancing norms.

However, no economic activities will begin in 22 districts along with Indore that has been severely hit by the virus outbreak, Bhopal and Ujjain.

During a presser over video conferencing on Sunday, Chouhan said the manner of the lockdown would be slightly different in the coming days, and work under MGNERGS and crop procurement will be initiated soon.

The government will start wheat and ‘tendu patta’ procurement shortly and farmers would be summoned to mandis, added Chouhan. However, no formal announcement on the extension of lockdown has been made yet.

Stating that the pandemic has adversely impacted the economy, Chouhan said a committee has been formed for studying possible measures to improve the situation after the outbreak comes to an end.

He also assured of unhindered supply of essential commodities, including milk, vegetables, fruits and medicines, to the public.

The procurement of fruits and vegetables from farmers would be ensured through decentralised mandis, the CM said.

Regarding the measures being undertaken to fight the pandemic, Chouhan said seven labs in the state are testing 1,000 samples daily and an average of 5,000 PPE kits are being prepared for distribution among healthcare workers.

To contain the further spread of the virus, the state is working on identification, isolation, testing and treatment strategy, he added.

As many as 564 areas in 22 districts have been sealed completely to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with drones and other technologies being used to monitor these areas.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,302,649

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,837,404

    +57,661

  • Cured/Discharged

    421,481

     

  • Total DEATHS

    113,274

    +4,495
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres