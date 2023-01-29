The Railways has begun constructing metal beam fencing along the 622-kilometre stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to protect against cattle run-overs.

The fencing along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route will cost approximately Rs 245.26 crore.

All eight tenders have been awarded and work is progressing in full swing, the Railway ministry said Sunday.

The work is expected to be completed by May end. The fencing will be of guard rails made of metal.

”The fencing is very robust as it consists of two W-beams. A W-beam type stands for wide flanges, which are thicker, that aid in resisting bend stress. Such fencing is used in highways and expressways, especially at accident-prone areas to provide protection to vehicles as well as pedestrians,” the Railways said.

Train losses due to cattle/human run-over incidents increased this year against the year before, Railway ministry data shows. While 2,115 train loss cases were reported in FY 2022, 2,650 were reported in just six months between April and October 2022.

